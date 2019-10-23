CAZENOVIA - James R. Drea, Sr., 79, of Cazenovia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Pine Valley Health Care Center in Richland Center.
James was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Milwaukee to the late Francis and Marie (Rego) Drea. On June 26, 1987, he married Thelma Perugini in Kenosha. She preceded him in death July 5, 2019. He was employed by American Motors in Kenosha as a Laborer and Welder for over 35 years. Upon his retirement, the couple returned to Cazenovia.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Loyal order of Moose, where he served as Past-Governor of the Juneau County Lodge 1913.
James is survived by his children, Marie Branson, Jim (Dawn) Drea, Michelle Drea, Tammy (Randy) Grezenski, Kim (Dean) Michalko, Ryan (Hannah) Drea, David Hertel, Kimberly (Earl) Richtmyre, Susan Herte and Robert (Jennifer) Hertel, Jr. His grandchildren, Gregory (Mari) Branson, Steven (Kirby) Branson, Alanna (Tyler) Johnson, Anna (Jeremy) Brice, Alicia (Cole) Rasmussen, Len (Lisa) Jessen, Cody Clay, Bryant Clay, Emily Grezenski, Paige Grezenski, Kaylee Schultz, Grace Schultz and Michael Hertel; 20 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill Drea and sisters; Pat (Dan) Cady, Colleen (Ron) Fahey, Carol (Gary) Bulin and Mary (David) Krekeler, Wanda Drea; brother-in-law, Donald Perugini; sisters-in-law, Shirley Fatherree, Linda (Gary) Brockman; along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife Thelma, he was preceded in death by parents; his brothers, Jack, Tom and Mike Drea; and a son-in-law, Greg Branson.
A Mass of Christian Burial for James will be Celebrated Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Germantown with Reverend Nathan Thainase, Pastor, as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Bridget’s Cemetery, Westford Township. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. until concluding with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at the Farber Cazenovia Chapel, and on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Mooseheart – Loyal Order of the Moose (mooseheart.org) or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, Wis., is assisting the family.
