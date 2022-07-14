July 21, 1940—July 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—James R. Herbrand, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Elizabeth Residence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A visitation for James will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

James Robert was born on July 21, 1940 the son of Robert and Norma (Wollenburg) Herbrand. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and Carroll College. On June 23, 1962, he was united in marriage with Carol Ann Piszczek at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Jim was the owner and operator of Zweck-Wollenburg Hardware Store for many years. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. He had been Past Grand Knight of the Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus and Past President of the Beaver Dam AM Kiwanis. Jim enjoyed fishing, traveling and reading.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; his three sons: Peter (Kristi) Herbrand of Gurnee, IL, Thomas (Kathy) Herbrand of Eagan, MN and Michael (Janelle) Herbrand of Grafton, WI; ten grandchildren: Tori (Christopher) Mikels, Lexi Patton, John Herbrand, Madelyn Herbrand, Jenna Herbrand, Chloe Herbrand, Linda Herbrand, Jessica Herbrand, Jake Herbrand, and Michael Herbrand; two great-grandchildren: Tristan and Evelyn Mikels. He is also further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Norma Herbrand.

If desired, memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to St. Katharine Drexel School.

