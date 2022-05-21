James R. "Jim" Doherty

JUNE 5, 1941—APRIL 13, 2021
POYNETTE—Jim our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend left us April 13, 2021.
We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
Please join us to honor the life of Jim Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Doherty Stock Farm, W9980 Black Road, Poynette, WI, to share your memories with us.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice Service and Columbia Healthcare Center for all their support.
