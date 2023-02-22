May 13, 1942—Febr 18, 2023

RUNAWAY BAY, TX—James T. “Jim” Wedekind, 80, of Runaway Bay, Texas, accepted his greatest and final workplace on February 18, 2023, in Decatur, TX.

He was born in Baraboo, WI, on May 13, 1942, to Joseph Wedekind and Lena Klingenmeyer. Jim was drafted and served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed building houses and worked most of his life in construction. In his spare time, you could find him in his wood shop constantly creating new projects. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and driving his 1973 Mustang. Jim could build anything, fix everything, and is likely crafting new gates to heaven with a variety of beautiful hardwoods.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Judy Wedekind; children: Greg Carroll and spouse, Kari, and Lisa McCoy and spouse, Shands; grandchildren: Zaela (15) and Amari (10); brother, Joseph Wedekind; sister, Irene Kalman; and a host of extended family and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Henry and Richard; and sisters: Rosemary, Betty, and Delores.

At Jim’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. We ask that you keep his memory alive by remembering all the good times and laughter.