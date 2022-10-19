 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Van Houten

  • 0

BRANDON—James Larry Van Houten, age 71, of Brandon passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oshkosh.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home 405 West Main Street Waupun and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Alto Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home, www.kohlsfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UK pumpkin farm lets you pick a pumpkin and launch it from a cannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News