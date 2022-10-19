James Van Houten

BRANDON—James Larry Van Houten, age 71, of Brandon passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oshkosh.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home 405 West Main Street Waupun and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Alto Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home, www.kohlsfh.com.