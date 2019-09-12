FOX LAKE - James “Jim” William Dehnert, age 65, of Fox Lake passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Jim was born on Oct. 1, 1953, the son of Harold and Mae (Brahman) Dehnert. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On Nov. 11, 1988, he was united in marriage to Susan Albright in Juneau. Very handy, generous, and giving, he was willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked for help. Jim cared about his community and was a member of both the Beaver Dam and Fox Lake American Legion Posts, and he also served on the Johnson Creek Fire Department and EMS in his earlier years. In his free time, Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed being a part of bowling and pool leagues. Jim was a grill master, enjoying cookouts with family and also was a huge Badger and Packer fan.
Jim is survived by his wife, Susan of Fox Lake; his children, Michael C. (Zaneta Apple) Stansberry of Fox Lake, Jennifer Dehnert of Jefferson, Mindy (Tim) Walcott of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Jamie Oestreicher of Lake Mills, Mathew (Brittany) Dehnert of Newton, and Alexander Dehnert of Fox Lake; several grandchildren; siblings, Harold (Margaret) Dehnert of Jefferson, Alan (Lynda) Dehnert of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Doris Dehnert of Lake Mills; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Lynn Blassing; son, William Stansberry; sister, Karen Dehnert; niece, Shelly Kartschoke; and other relatives.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m.
If desired, memorials may be directed in Jim’s name to the UW Health Transplant Fund.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
