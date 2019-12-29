James W. Pelton, 91, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - James W. Pelton, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was born at home in the Town of Winfield, the son of Nye H. and Alice (Brooks) Pelton. He was united in marriage to Ardel L. Noth in 1952. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army following World War II in the Philippines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Nan Renee Schmeider; siblings Montross, Walter, Keith, Esther Massey, Marian Higgins, Lee, Katherine and aunt Elderine Brooks.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ardel; children Carmen Pelton of Ann Arbor, MI, Mark (Shaun) Pelton of Reedsburg and Lynn Pelton of Mauston; grandchildren Lucas (Katie) Pelton, Cody (Amy) Pelton, Dana (Devin) Gillespie, James Winker and Karen (Lance) Crowder; 10 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Beverly Pelton.
A lifelong farmer, Jim was proud to carry on the stewardship of the family farm settled in 1850. He was innovative and forward-thinking in his business and in land conservation. With family help he built a new home for himself and Ardel next to the old farmhouse. He was an avid wood cutter and there was always plenty of wood to keep family fireplaces burning. For entertainment he and Ardel square-danced and later in life enjoyed swing dancing at the Devil's Lake pavilion. After retirement he volunteered at Reedsburg's Food Pantry and his square-foot garden was a source of joy and bounty. Travels included agri-tours throughout the country as well as Australia and Italy. He loved a good joke, a game of pinochle with his brothers and cracking nuts. His patience and good humor as caregiver to both his father and beloved wife was an example of compassion much admired by his family and friends.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held for family and friends in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in his name to the Reedsburg Food Pantry or United Way. The family would appreciate hearing from friends at the following address: James Pelton c/o S2123 County Road H, Reedsburg, WI 53959.
Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting the family.
