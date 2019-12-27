James Widmer, Theresa

THERESA - James Richard Widmer went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Christmas Day of 2019. He was reunited with the love of his life, Shirley, along with many dear family members and friends.

Jim was born on May 1, 1926, in Theresa, Wis., the son of Swiss immigrants John Otto Widmer & Marie (Vaulett) Widmer. He grew up in a residence above Widmer's Cheese Cellars, the family's cheese business, in Theresa.

Jim was a 1944 graduate of Mayville High School. Following high school, he served his country in World War II with the 77th Infantry Division in Okinawa. He also participated in the occupation of Japan and was very proud to be a member of the Greatest Generation.

On Nov. 9, 1957, he was united in marriage with Shirley Borgman. They were married for 56 wonderful years when Shirley passed away in 2014.

Jim was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was also very involved with the Theresa Historical Society and was a member of Miller-Justman-Guelig American Legion Post #270.