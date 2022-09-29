Sep. 23, 1932—Sep. 27, 2022

WAUPUN—James Wierenga, 90, of Waupun, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Jim was born September 23, 1932 in the Netherlands the son of John and Tena Elgersma Wierenga. Jim moved to the United States with his family when he was 15 years old. On September 21, 1951 he married Mildred Hopp in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the town of Alto all their married life. Mildred preceded Jim in death in 1991. On June 26, 1992 he married Marlene Navis Tazelaar and they resided in Waupun. Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene; son, John Wierenga; two daughters: Jean (Randy) TerBeest and Mary (Jeff) Medema; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Louis (Nancy) Wierenga and Walter (Linda) Wierenga of Oregon; sisters-in-law: Betty Wierenga and Gladys Jansma, Arizona; four step-children: Ken (Sherri) Tazelaar of California, Michelle Tazelaar, Michael Tazelaar, and Kris (Trisha) Tazelaar; seven step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred; son, Mark Wierenga; sister and brother-in-law, Connie (Thys) DeVries; brother, Peter Wierenga; and brother-in-law, Louie Jansma.

Funeral services for James Wierenga will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Roger Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CWC Ag Pro Tech.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.