James William Carrig, 76, Lime Ridge

LIME RIDGE - James William Carrig, age 76 of Lime Ridge, Wis. passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded in body and in spirit by those who loved him the most. Jim was born in Reedsburg, Wis. to Evelyn (Brill) and Patrick Carrig on Sept. 1, 1943. He was united in marriage to his high school love, Lindalee Wade in 1962.

Jim could be found enjoying the outdoors, hunting, spotting deer and turkeys throughout Sauk County, and fishing everywhere from White Mound County Park to the Mississippi River. He most recently found to be most at peace on the water enjoying his Hobie Craft fishing kayak, wishing he had found this new passion years ago. He was a lifetime member of Pope & Young as well as an official scorer, a life-time member of Wisconsin Bowhunters Association and spent many years involved in traditional archery. Jim was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He truly enjoyed sharing his latest woodworking projects with his family.