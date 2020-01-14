James William Carrig, 76, Lime Ridge

LIME RIDGE - James William Carrig, age 76 of Lime Ridge, Wis. passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded in body and in spirit by those who loved him the most. Jim was born in Reedsburg, Wis. to Evelyn (Brill) and Patrick Carrig on Sept. 1, 1943. He was united in marriage to his high school love, Lindalee Wade in 1962.
Jim could be found enjoying the outdoors, hunting, spotting deer and turkeys throughout Sauk County, and fishing everywhere from White Mound County Park to the Mississippi River. He most recently found to be most at peace on the water enjoying his Hobie Craft fishing kayak, wishing he had found this new passion years ago. He was a lifetime member of Pope & Young as well as an official scorer, a life-time member of Wisconsin Bowhunters Association and spent many years involved in traditional archery. Jim was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He truly enjoyed sharing his latest woodworking projects with his family.
Jim is survived and will be sadly missed by his mother, Evelyn; wife, Linda; children, Tina (Kurt) Cole of Reedsburg, Wis., Christopher, Brandon (Melody), Renae; Angie (Guss) Schultz of Wonewoc, Wis., Bryan (Tiffany), Nick (Abby), Betsy; Becky (Matt) Schweitzer of Richland Center, Wis., Dylan, Chianne; Charlie (Jackie) Carrig of LaValle, Wis., Chelsee, Cole; Bridgette (Scott) Hubbard of Winder, Ga., Brooke, Danielle; Robyn (Tim) Waller of Oneida, Wis., Bayley, Cayden; Jonathan (Jennifer) Carrig of Lovespark, Ill., Izzy, Camm, Charlie, Grayson, Lydia; six great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Ashton, Oakley, River, Elena, and Mia; brothers, Mike (Beverly) Carrig, Jerry (Joe) Carrig; and sister, Patti Glassburn along with countless nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Julia; uncle, Evertt (Red) Brill; aunt, Jane Brill; uncle, Lester Brill; cousin, David Carrig and brother-in-law, Pat Glassburn.
A private graveside service is being held for immediate family.
A gathering of remembrance will take place Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at White Mound County Park, S7995 White Mound Drive, Hillpoint Wis. from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
