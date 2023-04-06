1986—2023

PENSACOLA, FL—In October 2022, Jamie contracted Covid and due to complications, could not survive the devastating effects to her lungs. Surrounded by her loving family and after a life of pain and numerous health challenges, Jamie passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Jamie is survived by her loving mother, Barbara; father, James; and brother, Justin; grandparents, Melba and Ray Cavender; aunt, Becky Spain; and uncle Philip Cavender all of Haleyville, AL; numerous cousins, friends; and Christina Cook, her best friend since freshman year of HS, and her family. She is preceded in death by her Nana, Mamie Kammerer, New Lisbon, WI.

At this time, her family requests that you please remember Jamie in your own special way. Remember she always said “kids get arthritis too!”