July 28, 1988—Feb. 20, 2023

PORTAGE – Jamie M. Rosenow, age 34, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Jamie was born on July 28, 1988, in Madison, the daughter of Jeffery and Colleen (Statz) Riddle. She married Michael Rosenow on February 20, 2016. Jamie had worked as a caregiver.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; two daughters: Madison and Mackenzie; her mother, Colleen Riddle; her sister, Amy (Tristan) Douglas; her brother, Jeffery (fiance, Stina Hoover) Riddle, Jr.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffery A. Riddle, Sr.; her grandparents, Harold and Joan Statz, and David and Irene Riddle; and an aunt, Carrie Theis.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for her daughters’ education fund.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.