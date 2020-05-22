Jamieson, John Lee "Jack"

SHARON, Mass. - John Lee "Jack" Jamieson, 83, of Sharon, Mass., passed away on May 20, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Sheelah (Fallon) Jamieson, they were married 53 years.
Born February 13, 1937 in Waukesha, he was the eldest son of the late Eldon "Red" and Genevieve (Schwartz) Jamieson.
Jack graduated from Randolph High School and served for three years in the United States Army, two of those stationed in Germany. Discharged early, he then attended college at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater graduating with a double major in Economics and Business Administration. After graduation, he moved to New Jersey and worked in downtown New York at Chase Manhattan Bank. It was during his time in the greater New York area that he met his wife Sheelah and earned his Juris Doctorate from Fordham Law. He and Sheelah were married in 1967 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Sharon, Mass.
In 1972, they moved to Walpole, Mass. where they lived for 32 years before moving to Sharon. He worked in banking throughout his career with tenures at Bank of Boston, the Federal Reserve, Fleet Bank, and Bank of America downtown Boston from where he retired.
Jack loved the game of golf playing virtually every Sunday for 35 years. He volunteered at local golf events whenever the opportunity presented itself. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper, listening to classical music, working in the yard, feeding the birds, and taking exceptional care of his family including the myriad of household pets over the years that he never acquired and yet somehow always cleaned up after and fed.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by their two daughters: Regen Milani and her husband Donald of Walpole, and Kate Young of Sharon; and his five grandchildren: Ashley, Travis, Wyatt, Christopher, and Daniel. He also leaves his younger brother William "Bill" Jamieson and his wife Diane, his nieces Brenda Lang and Sheri Jamieson, and his great nephew Spencer Lang -all of Madison.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Delaney & Son Funeral Home of Walpole. Due to the COVID-19 health directives a private memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S Tamiami Trl, Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928 or at https://ipffoundation.org
