Jamieson, John Lee "Jack"

SHARON, Mass. - John Lee "Jack" Jamieson, 83, of Sharon, Mass., passed away on May 20, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Sheelah (Fallon) Jamieson, they were married 53 years.

Born February 13, 1937 in Waukesha, he was the eldest son of the late Eldon "Red" and Genevieve (Schwartz) Jamieson.

Jack graduated from Randolph High School and served for three years in the United States Army, two of those stationed in Germany. Discharged early, he then attended college at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater graduating with a double major in Economics and Business Administration. After graduation, he moved to New Jersey and worked in downtown New York at Chase Manhattan Bank. It was during his time in the greater New York area that he met his wife Sheelah and earned his Juris Doctorate from Fordham Law. He and Sheelah were married in 1967 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Sharon, Mass.

In 1972, they moved to Walpole, Mass. where they lived for 32 years before moving to Sharon. He worked in banking throughout his career with tenures at Bank of Boston, the Federal Reserve, Fleet Bank, and Bank of America downtown Boston from where he retired.