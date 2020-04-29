Jan Reynolds, age 92, of Mauston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heaven gained a warm and loving soul April 18, 2020, when Jan Reynolds entered through the gates at the age of 92. Her optimism, cheerful disposition, generosity, and love of family, friends, students, and community endeared her to many. Jan was born in Chicago Ill. on Aug. 5, 1927, to Lucille Feldman Donahue Nichols and Colonel Thomas Donahue. Much of her life was spent at Woodside Ranch, the family ranch resort in Mauston, Wis. where she spent summers as a child and much of her adulthood. During the war years she would eagerly await telegrams from her father who was overseas while she, brother Bob, and Lucille resided at Woodside.

After moving to Mauston senior year, she participated in glee club, pep club, A Capella choir, played french horn in pep band, and also sang with the Dance Orchestra. She joined Alpha Xi Delta Sorority at UW Madison and in 1948, married her high school sweetheart, Earl Reynolds. The next years were spent at the Presidio in San Francisco, Madison, and then back to Mauston. Five children later, they moved from their Mauston farm to Milwaukee and baby Patrick completed the family.