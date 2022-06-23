 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan Reynolds

  • 0
Jan Reynolds

Heaven gained a warm and loving soul April 18, 2020 when Jan Reynolds entered through the gates at the age of 92.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, and granddaughter Tanya.

She is survived by her brother Bob Donahue (Gerri), the Reynolds children: Larry, Mike, Debbie, Jill (Wayne Manternach), Craig, and Patrick (Wendy); 13 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services for Jan Reynolds will be held Friday July 1, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston WI. Fellowship at 4:00 p.m., services at 5:00 p.m.. All are welcome, we would love to share memories with you!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News