Heaven gained a warm and loving soul April 18, 2020 when Jan Reynolds entered through the gates at the age of 92.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, and granddaughter Tanya.

She is survived by her brother Bob Donahue (Gerri), the Reynolds children: Larry, Mike, Debbie, Jill (Wayne Manternach), Craig, and Patrick (Wendy); 13 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services for Jan Reynolds will be held Friday July 1, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston WI. Fellowship at 4:00 p.m., services at 5:00 p.m.. All are welcome, we would love to share memories with you!