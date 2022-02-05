COLUMBUS - Jana K. Weatherwax, age 65, passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born on May 7, 1956 to Roy and Marie (Christians) Waddell in Columbus. Jana was married to James "Jim" Weatherwax on March 17, 1984 in Columbus. Jana worked at American Packaging, Walgreens Distribution Center and at the Columbus Middle School, where she was known as the "cool lunch lady". Jana's most meaningful years were spent taking care of her beloved "grands", as she called them. Her family was the light of her life and she was so proud of them. She never missed a chance to tell everyone she encountered about her grandchildren. She was well known around town as "Grandma Jana" to a lot of kids as she treated them as her own. Jana was always there to provide love and support for her family, and she did it with a smile. Jana had a heart of gold.
Jana is survived by her husband Jim of Columbus; her two children Jessica (Jon) Sullivan of Columbus and Brittany (Lance) Wiersma of Columbus; a sister Susan (John) Koshel of Columbus; four brothers Reggie (Lynn) Waddell of Columbus, Blaine (Pam) Waddell of Sun Prairie, Richard (Marla) Waddell of Sun Prairie and Gregg (Jean) Waddell of Columbus; five grandchildren: Jaymeson Sullivan, Jaidyn Sullivan, Eli Wiersma, Landen Wiersma and Jaxton Wiersma. Jana is further survived by other family and friends including her nieces and nephews whom she held very close to her heart. Jana was preceded in death by her parents. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
