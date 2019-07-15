BURNETT - Jana Kay Mallon, age 45, of Burnett, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Jana was born on November 20, 1973, in Waupun to Bernard and Janice Schmitz. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Burnett. She attended school in Horicon and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nursing from Marian University. On April 18th, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Mallon at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett. They were blessed with two children, Hunter and Cassie.
Jana worked as a Registered nurse for 24 years both at Beaver Dam Community Hospitals and Watertown Regional Medical Center. She has been with Hillside Home Care and Hospice for the past three and a half years. Jana's motto was to treat each patient as if they were a member of her family. Jana was also involved in her community as a Burnett First Responder and a Sunday school teacher.
Jana is survived by her loving husband, Bob of Burnett. She is also survived by her children, Hunter and Cassie, at home. She is survived by her parents, Bernard and Janice Schmitz of Burnett, as well as her mother-in-law, Sharon Mallon of Horicon and her sister-in-law, Robin (Kari) Mallon of Wind Lake. Jana leaves behind her siblings, Karl (Kelly) Schmitz of Burnett, Janelle (Heath) Fishbaugher of Markesan, Bill (Christine) Schmitz of Horicon, Chris (Molly) Schmitz of Poynette, Jenny (Derrick) Weinberger of Burnett as well as nieces and nephews, Julianna and Nathan Fishbaugher and Lily, Jack, Jase, and Jacob Schmitz.
Jana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Maxine Thiede and Walter and Anna Schmitz; aunt, Dorothy Pautsch, and father-in-law, Robert F. Mallon.
xtends special thank yous to the staff at Hillside Manor as well as the staff of Hillside Hospice, especially Kayla, Patty, and Kim. Also, thank you to Dr. Amy Muchow and Dr. Lindsey Buswell-Cleary. You have all been such a huge help to Jana and our family.
The visitation will at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm. There will also be a visitation at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett on July 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Tim Sallach and Rev. Dan Seehafer will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be directed to Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam, the Burnett First Responders, or the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
"I've learned that people will forget what you've said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget the way you made them feel" -Maya Angelou
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
