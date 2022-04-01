June 7, 1949—March 29, 2022

MAYVILLE—Jane D. Kern, age 92, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

A memorial service for Jane will be held on April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Kenneth Schaub officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:001 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Jane was born the daughter of Elmer and Frieda (Collien) Walker on June 7, 1929 in LeRoy. She was united in marriage to Henry ‘Hank’ Kern on December 30, 1950 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. Jane had worked as a beautician. She was a member of St. Paul’s in Mayville. In her spare time, Jane loved to play golf with her family and also enjoyed collecting many things. She will be missed.

Jane is survived by her daughter in law- Sheryl Kern of West Bend. Her grandchildren: Jason (Sally) Milz and Jaime (Jesse) Umentum; her great-grandchildren: Rachael, Jordan, Caden, Peyton, Mason, and Brexton. Her great-granddaughter, Isabell. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hank, son David, and siblings: Ruth (Ozzie) Vollmer and Herb (Gladys) Walker.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com