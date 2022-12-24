 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jane Dorothy Thieleke

Aug. 18, 1934—Dec. 22, 2022

RANDOLPH—Jane Dorothy Thieleke, age 88, of Randolph passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam.

Jane was born on August 18, 1934, daughter of John and Olga (Augusta Bauer) Wendlandt. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. Jane was united in marriage to Allen Thieleke on October 1, 1955. She worked in the office of Jung Seed Company for a number of years. Jane was a lifetime member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church of Randolph and enjoyed playing the organ at church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed flowers.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Janet Downard of Poynette; grandson, Joshua (Lia) Downard and great-granddaughter, Jaelynn Downard; brother, Bob Wendlandt of Randolph; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Thieleke; son-in-law, Dean Downard; brother, Melvin (June) Thieleke and sister-in-law, Geraldine Wendlandt.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

www.randolphfh.com

