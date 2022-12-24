Jane Dorothy Thieleke

Jane was born on August 18, 1934, daughter of John and Olga (Augusta Bauer) Wendlandt. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. Jane was united in marriage to Allen Thieleke on October 1, 1955. She worked in the office of Jung Seed Company for a number of years. Jane was a lifetime member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church of Randolph and enjoyed playing the organ at church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed flowers.