Jane Kahlow, 64, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Jane E. Kahlow, 64, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m.