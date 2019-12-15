Jane Kahlow, 64, Calamus

CALAMUS -Jane E. Kahlow, 64, of the township of Calamus, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Jane was born the daughter of Roy and Beverly (Eggleston) Dolajeck, on May 24, 1955, in Waupun. She was a graduate of Waupun High School. Jane was married to George Kahlow on September 13, 1974, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun.
Jane was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Beaver Dam, where she helped teach Catechism class. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, taking pictures over the years, and was an excellent cook. Jane was an animal lover. She loved taking vacations with her husband, George, and her family.
Jane is survived by husband, George; her three children, Neil (Erin) Kahlow of Lodi, Keith (Lisa) Kahlow of Baraboo, and Natalie Kahlow of Randolph; her siblings, Mary (Mike) Rockhill, Kathy (Pat) Derivan, Robert (Kathy) Dolajeck, and Patrice (Tom) Bashynski; six grandchildren, Jack, Elizabeth, Talia, Marissa, Maxwell, and Raina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jim.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Deacon Ed Cody will officiate. Interment will take place at Bethany Cemetery, township of Calamus, the following day.
