Jane Martinson, Rio / Portage

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. The staff there tended to all of Mom’s needs. Each day they would poke their heads in to say hello, which made her stay there more enjoyable. The staff’s dedication to the patients and their families was noticed and very much appreciated.

A special thanks to Dolly and Joe Hartley for the many visits and time spent with Mom. She enjoyed talking to her about her life growing up and I know she appreciated the time you spent with her.

The family would like to thank Agrace for the loving care given to Mom and the services they provided the family throughout this difficult time and also would like to thank Elliott and his staff at Grasse Funeral Service for his help in planning and coordinating mom’s final arrangements.

A mother brings life. She sees life differently. She gives without wanting. She loves unconditionally. Mom was a strong woman who in the end put up a great fight but when it was time to go, was ready spiritually and physically. She will be greatly missed. Enjoy the family and friends who met you at heaven’s gate. A Celebration of Jane’s life will be held at Grasse Funeral Home at a later date to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.