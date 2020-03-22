Jane Martinson, Rio / Portage

RIO / PORTAGE - Jane Martinson, of Rio, passed away March 16, 2020 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. Jane was diagnosed with cancer and put up a courageous battle. When the cancer spread and the pain was too much, she went home to be with Al and Joe.
Jane was born June 2, 1936 in Doylestown, Wis. She graduated from Rio High School in 1954 and led a life full of family and friends. She worked for and retired from the Columbia County Human Services Department in 2001. She lived in Rio and Portage most of her adult life. Her family and friends will remember Mom for the compassion that she had for all of the wildlife, like the birds and critters outside her home, and of course, all her beloved cats. She enjoyed watching NASCAR during the Dale Earnhardt days and baking sweet desserts for family, neighbors, and friends.
Jane is survived by her sons, Stewart (Rachel) Pribbenow; and his children, Joshua (Christen) and Michael (Kyra) Pribbenow; David (Sarah) Pribbenow; and their children, Anthony, Bailey (Mark) Becker, Emily, Gavin, and Avery; daughter, Shelly (Mike) Havelka; and her children, Jamie (Jason) and John (Erin); sister, Joan Sammons; and her children, Dolly (Joe) Hartley and Daniel (Mary) Sammons; many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and special family friends, Bonnie (Dale) Paddock; and their children Staci and Jon.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ellen Yonkee; twin premature daughters; son, Joe; the father of her children, Erwin Pribbenow; her soul mate, Al Wooster; her daughter-in-law, Karen Pribbenow and nephew, Kyle Sammons.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. The staff there tended to all of Mom’s needs. Each day they would poke their heads in to say hello, which made her stay there more enjoyable. The staff’s dedication to the patients and their families was noticed and very much appreciated.
A special thanks to Dolly and Joe Hartley for the many visits and time spent with Mom. She enjoyed talking to her about her life growing up and I know she appreciated the time you spent with her.
The family would like to thank Agrace for the loving care given to Mom and the services they provided the family throughout this difficult time and also would like to thank Elliott and his staff at Grasse Funeral Service for his help in planning and coordinating mom’s final arrangements.
A mother brings life. She sees life differently. She gives without wanting. She loves unconditionally. Mom was a strong woman who in the end put up a great fight but when it was time to go, was ready spiritually and physically. She will be greatly missed. Enjoy the family and friends who met you at heaven’s gate. A Celebration of Jane’s life will be held at Grasse Funeral Home at a later date to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
