Aug. 5, 1955—Aug. 15, 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC—On Monday August 15, 2022, Jane Neal Bedker Aalsma passed away at age 67. Janie was born on August 5, 1955 in Beaver Dam, WI to Edith and Robert Neal Bedker.

Following graduation from Beaver Dam High School she moved to Charlotte, NC where she married, built a family, established enduring friendships, and remained for the rest of her life.

Janie had a passion for sports, with particular interest in the college basketball teams from the region (except for the Duke Blue Devils) as well as the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. She remained a devoted Green Bay Packer fan throughout her life and nurtured her son Michael’s interest in tennis.

Janie also enjoyed entertaining and cooking, with the goal of spicing things up beyond the salt and pepper most used in her childhood home. She loved dogs, sharing her heart with several canine companions over the years including: Charlie, Chelsea, and Blue.

Janie was known for her kindness and infectious personality, always smiling and making people laugh. She was optimistic and grateful for the little things to the very end of her life.

Janie was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Susan Bedker Siglar, and her beloved son Michael Neal Aalsma. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Tracy Aalsma of Charlotte, NC; older sister Claudia Bedker of Madison, WI; younger and favorite sister, Barbara Bedker Meyer (Randall) of Fox Point, WI; niece Leslie Siglar of Lincolnton, NC; and other relatives and friends.