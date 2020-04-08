Janet A. Powers, age 75, of Columbus, Wis., passed away March 30, 2020. She was born Oct. 26, 1944, in Columbus. Daughter of Martin and Stella Powers.
Survivors include brothers, Wayne Powers, wife, Darlene, of Columbus, Richard Powers, wife, Sharon, of Columbus, and Gary Powers, his wife, Judy of Fall River. Janet also leaves behind her sister, Annette Powers of Columbus. She is also survived by dear nieces, nephews, other family members, wonderful friends, neighbors, and her pooch, Angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Deloris Schwartz, Patricia Salzwedel, and brother, Donald.
The family would like to extend sincerest thanks to Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser, The Poser Clinic, and Ruth McDonald for your friendship and compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
