PORTAGE—Janet E. Lee, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Portage, WI. Janet spent her last 4 years battling Alzheimer’s disease in Assisted Living, with her daughter Becky by her side often, as she navigated this terrible disease. Janet was born in Superior, WI, on September 14, 1929, the daughter of Elmer and Grace Isberg. Janet Isberg married James Otto Lee on September 7, 1948, and were lifelong residents of Drummond. Later in life, Janet spent several years in Ashland, after Jim passed. Janet and Jim knew how to work hard, enjoy life, and always had open doors for friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee, her mother and father, her sister, Ann (Joe) Miller; brother, Ralph (Delores) Isberg. She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Heinz) Ewert of Portage, WI; her son, Jeffery (Bridget) Lee of Bayfield, WI; grandchildren, James Ewert of Portage, WI, Robyn (Nick) Mattioli of Minnetrista, MN, Ryan (Samantha) Lee of Fort Collins, CO; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Brooke Mattioli. She was called Auntie Net to several nieces and nephews.

Janet missed dancing the most, in her later years, and now she can once again dance up a storm with Jim. Inurnment will be immediate family only, at the Spooner Veteran’s Cemetery, where she will be placed with her husband Jim, a World War II Veteran.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be directed to Hospice, Alzheimer’s association or of donor’s choice.

