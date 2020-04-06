Janet J. Scholes, 82, Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE - Janet J. Scholes, age 82, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage.

Janet was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Portage, the daughter of Jay and Jessie (Delany) Packard. She married Lester Scholes on Feb. 10, 1956 at Portage Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Lester, Portage; two children, Jim (Mary) Scholes, Wausau and Dorthey (Jim) Watson, Portage; her grandsons, Jess Watson, Adam (Jeanna) Scholes, and Nick Scholes; her granddaughter, Kasey (Tim Blau); her great-grandkids, Bella Watson, Ella Scholes, Oliver Scholes, Jade, Liam and Aiden Blau; nieces, nephews, many other near relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Jessie Packard; her in-laws, Elmer and Elsie Scholes; her sister, Jo Ann Timme; and her brothers and sisters-in-law.

In accordance with Janet’s wishes, there will not be any services held.

Janet made people smile daily.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Hamilton Park Place and St. Croix Hospice.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.pmmfh.com.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes 430 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, Wisc. 53901 608-742-2126 Fax: 608-742-2127 http://www.pmmfh.com