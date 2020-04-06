Janet J. Scholes, 82, Portage

PORTAGE - Janet J. Scholes, age 82, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage.
Janet was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Portage, the daughter of Jay and Jessie (Delany) Packard. She married Lester Scholes on Feb. 10, 1956 at Portage Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lester, Portage; two children, Jim (Mary) Scholes, Wausau and Dorthey (Jim) Watson, Portage; her grandsons, Jess Watson, Adam (Jeanna) Scholes, and Nick Scholes; her granddaughter, Kasey (Tim Blau); her great-grandkids, Bella Watson, Ella Scholes, Oliver Scholes, Jade, Liam and Aiden Blau; nieces, nephews, many other near relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Jessie Packard; her in-laws, Elmer and Elsie Scholes; her sister, Jo Ann Timme; and her brothers and sisters-in-law.
In accordance with Janet’s wishes, there will not be any services held.
Janet made people smile daily.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Hamilton Park Place and St. Croix Hospice.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.pmmfh.com.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, Wisc. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)