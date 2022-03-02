June 4, 1944—Feb. 27, 2022

BARABOO—Janet “Jan” Elaine Vertein, age 77, of Baraboo, WI left her earthly body on February 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Janet was born June 4, 1944, at the St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo, Sauk County. She attended grades one to eight of St. John’s Lutheran School, being the first class to graduate from the new school.

On November 2, 1963, 58 years ago, Jan married Russell Vertein. Russell affectionately referred to her as “Dee Dee”. Together they raised three sons, Doug, Larry, and Eric. She so enjoyed her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She lived her life knowing that God placed her on earth to glorify and praise her Savior, Jesus, and expressed her willingness to move to heaven.

She volunteered for ADRC, and she worked with the Red Cross as a contact to help families in their time of need, often bringing service members home to their loved ones. She played the pump organ at Christ Lutheran Church for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and most of all spending time with her family.

Janet is survived by her husband, Russell; sons: Douglas Vertein of Alabaster, AL, and Lawrence Vertein of Baraboo, WI; daughter-in-law, Monica Vertein of Watertown, WI; grandchildren: Samantha, Caleb, Jacob, Andrew, Allison, Alex, Ashley, Anthony, and Amber; great-grandchildren: Aurora and Victoria; sister, Rosemary (Paul) Snyder; brother, Robert (Linda) Belter; sisters-in-law: Beverly Vertein, and Shirley Vertein; uncle, Duane (Lorene) Belter; as well as many other uncles, aunts, and nieces, nephews and special friends.

Janet was preceded in death by son, Eric; parents, Melvin and Lydia Belter; and in-laws Walter and Florence Vertein.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 5, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org.