BEAVER DAM - Janet L. Dietenberger, age 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home.
Janet was born in Beaver Dam on March 26, 1947, the daughter of Bernard and Donna (Kuhn) Bilke, and graduated from Beaver Dam High School. On May 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” F. Dietenberger, whom she enjoyed helping at his restaurant, The Sub Shop, in Beaver Dam. Janet worked as a receptionist for Best Western and later Quality Inn for over 25 years. In her free time, Janet liked to play bingo, read, and shop at various craft fairs and flea markets.
Janet is survived by her children, Jeff (Joanne Bunge) Dietenberger of Beaver Dam, and Julie (Mark) Beske of Hartford; grandchildren, Marissa and Holly Beske of Hartford; sister-in-law, Jean (Vern) Franke of Juneau; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother, Randy Bilke; and other relatives.
A memorial service for Janet will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam at 3:30 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)