She is survived by her siblings: Richard (Karen) Tremain of Kelso, WA, Jone Lain of Mauston, Danny Tremain and Neil Tremain; her daughter, Debbra Loftus-Clark of Mauston; and son, James (Kari) Clark of Mauston; her grandchildren: Matthew and Cody Loftus, Taylor and Tanner Winker and Parker Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Pauline (Schuett) Tremain.