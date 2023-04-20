Feb. 18, 1944—April 10, 2023
MAUSTON—Janet (Tremain) Clark, 79, of Mauston, sadly passed away on April 10, 2023. She will be missed terribly.
She is survived by her siblings: Richard (Karen) Tremain of Kelso, WA, Jone Lain of Mauston, Danny Tremain and Neil Tremain; her daughter, Debbra Loftus-Clark of Mauston; and son, James (Kari) Clark of Mauston; her grandchildren: Matthew and Cody Loftus, Taylor and Tanner Winker and Parker Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Pauline (Schuett) Tremain.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
