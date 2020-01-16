Janet Peters, 69, Madison
OBITUARIES

MADISON - Janet M. Peters, age 69, passed away, unexpectedly and peacefully, at her home on Jan. 12, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1950, in Norwood, Massachusetts, to George and Edith (MacPherson) Stallé.

Janet is survived by her children, Christopher Peters (Lindsay) and Emily Peters (Tyronne); her sisters, Tridi Poston, Laura Eldridge, Christina (Chuck) Norseng; her brothers, George (Kay) Stallé and Richard (Maureen) Stallé; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Janet was preceded her in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society, which were both causes dear to her heart.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434

Please share memories at

www.cressfuneralservice.com

