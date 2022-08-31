March 1, 1946—Aug. 28, 2022

HORICON—Janet R. Ewert, age 76, of Horicon passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam.

A memorial service for Janet will take place on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon with Rev. Daniel Vojta officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Janet was born the daughter of Howard and Alice (Spigelberg) Zuleger on March 1, 1946, in Horicon, WI. She was a 1964 graduate of Horicon High School.

Janet was united in marriage to Duane “Whitey” Ewert on February 27, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. The couple shared 57 years of happiness creating a lifetime of memories together. Janet worked for many years and retired from Marshland Pharmacy in Horicon as a Pharmacy Technician.

Janet was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. Her faith and family were something she treasured deeply. Janet also enjoyed gardening, baking delicious treats, crocheting, and watching birds.

Janet is survived by her children: JoAnn (Richard Kozora) Gensch of Mauston, Kim (Scott) Salemi of Janesville, Brian (Cheryl) Ewert of Waupun; her grandchildren: Dustin (Hillary) Gensch, Matthew Gensch, Haleigh Salemi, Kade Salemi, Devin (fiance Danielle) Geschke, Cassidy (fiance Jesse) Geschke, Brayden Zubke, and Ava Ewert; her great-grandchildren: Noah, Oaklyn, Mason, Senora, and Camryn; her brother-in-law, Gerald (Merry) Ewert of AZ; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Ewert of Lomira. Janet is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, and her devoted husband, Whitey.

In leu of flowers, please honor our mother by calling a friend or relative that you haven’t reached out to recently.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com