Sept. 13, 1938—Nov. 24, 2022

MAUSTON—Janet Ruth Rudisill, 84, of Mauston, passed away on November 24, 2022 at Fairview Nursing Home. Janet was born on Friday, September 13, 1938 to Marvin Hopper and Esther (Maxon) Hopper in Pine Island, MN.

In 1957 Janet married Donald Rudisill in Mauston and went on to have two children, Randy (Kim) Rudisill and Julie (Rob Reynolds) Mayer.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, husband, Don and brother, Richard. She is survived by her brother, Robert; children and grandchildren: Amanda (Jake) Considine, Jennifer (Ryan) Werner, Courtney (Brandon Green) Rudisill, Bryce Rudisill; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Nursing Home for the compassionate care given to Mom over this past year.

As per Janet’s request, no memorial service will be held. In her memory, donations can be made to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter.