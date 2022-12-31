Oct. 21, 1936—Dec. 28, 2022

Janette A. Ninnemann, 86, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Our House on Mack Dr. Reedsburg.

Janette was born October 21, 1936 in rural Loganville to the late Henry W. and Anna (Ribbke) Horstmann. On February 27, 1982 she married Kenneth Ninnemann, he preceded her in death Oct 29, 2000.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. She worked for many years as a waitress at Arnie’s Ritz, the Badger Army Ammunition plant, then retired from Hein-Warner after about 25 years.

She loved to watch her birds. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, reading, crocheting, and gardening. Taking the time to donate blood was very important to her, something she has done for many years.

In addition to her daughter Laura Baker of Rock Springs, she is survived by her siblings: Henry (Gloria) Horstmann, Reuben (Sharon) Horstmann, Lila Shimniok, Loretta (Gerald) Henry, Ellen Smallwood and Glenda Horstmann. She is also survived by her step-children: Carolyn (Dale) Meyer, Janet Dorow, Gloria (Michael) Hirsch, Donna (David) Petrusaitas, Jerome (Sue) Ninnemann; eight step-grandchildren and sixteen step-great-grandchildren, and many many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Ken, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Syvilla Rego, Anita Schepp, Carl, Herman and Roy Horstmann; her niece, Jeanean Schepp and a nephew, Bruce Rego.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 am, at St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Reverend David Karow, Pastor, will officiate. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will follow services at St. John Cemetery in Rock Springs.

The families wish is that you consider taking the time to give blood as a memorial in her name.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.