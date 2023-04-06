Nov. 17, 1934—April 2, 2023

HUSTISFORD—Janette “Tootie” Nehls, 88, died peacefully at home on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023. Janette Fischer was born on November 17, 1934 to Albert and Adela (nee Backhaus) Fischer in Hartford.

Janette graduated from Mayville High School. On June 4, 1955 she married Merrill “Butch” Nehls at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woodland, WI.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford with Rev. Johnathan Loescher officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Hustisford Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church.

Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Tootie and Butch farmed on the Nehls homestead in the Hustisford area where she logged thousands of hours working the land in her John Deere tractors. The family farm earned the Century Farm Family Award in 1987. She was also known for being seen in her big black F-350 and JD Gator.

Tootie was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford and a founding member of the Sinnissippi Settlers Homemakers. She enjoyed watching cardinals outside her bedroom window, gambling, Sheepshead, Mountain Dew, and listening to WTKM 24/7.

Faith was important to her and when she couldn’t attend church, she listened to Sunday services. Tootie cherished her childhood friends. She was a regular attendee of the Dodge County Fair and was looking forward to Lacy showing her first year in 4H.

Tootie is survived by her five children: Kathy (Dennis) Stensaas of Burnett, Nancy Nehls of Hustisford, Jim “Hammer” (Jett) Nehls of Hustisford, Linda (Mike) Kuehl of Hustisford, Danny (friend Michele) Nehls of Hustisford; 10 grandchildren: Julie (Leslie) Siegmund, Greg Stensaas, Tyler (Heather) Stensaas, Amanda (Mike) Palm, Justin Nehls, Ashley Nehls, Jake Nehls, Tori (Tony) Hustad, Tanner Nehls, Lacy Nehls, Abby and Crystal, Robert; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Fischer; brother-in-law, Kenny (Merrilyn) Nehls; nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Butch” on March 25, 1992; sisters: Erna Dahm, Elda (Harvey) Zirbel, Gladys (Marvin) Quandt; brother, Harold Fischer; sister-in-law, Berniece (Elmer) Fredrick; brother-in-law, Palmer (Evona),(Colleen) Nehls; sister-in-law, LuLu Belle Nehls; nephew, Ralph Dahm who was killed in action during Vietnam.

The family would like to thank the Lebanon Fire and EMS Departments and Pastor Loescher for their care. A special thank you goes to Jim Grosenick who was the first on the scene to assist.