Janice Anne Fox (Surow), 75, of Port Edwards

It is with deep sorrow that we share our loss. Janice Anne Fox (Durow) of Port Edwards, passed away suddenly on Feb. 27, 2020. Janice was born to Ronnie and Catherine Durow on Aug. 1, 1944, and grew up in the small town of Astico, Wis. Janice attended the Columbia County Teacher’s College. She married James Fox on Sept. 5, 1963. Janice and Jim moved to Port Edwards in 1969.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim; her son, Ron Fox, her daughter Dr. Robin Fox (Kim Simes); her grandsons, Alex, Benn (Hannah), Brady, Chase and Brett Fox; and her granddaughters, Brennan and Sanibel Fox-Simes. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan (Robert) Bleich and her brother-in-law, John (Diana) Fox. Janice is also survived by other family members, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother in-law and father in-law, Harley and Celia Fox; her sisters and their husbands, Mary (Jerry) Schave and Suzanne (Tom) Evans and her brother and his wife, David (Rosemarie) Durow and her niece, Deborah Durow.