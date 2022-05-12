Oct. 1, 1942—May 7, 2022

OREGON—On Friday evening, May 7, 2022, Janice Benson passed away at Oregon Manor, in Oregon, WI, after a long illness. She was born in Mauston, WI, October 1, 1942. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison.

Janice graduated from Mauston Area High School in 1961, and from Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI) in 1965 (Minneapolis, MN). Janice was recognized in 1999 for her over 30 years of work at the UW Hospital and Clinics and UW Children’s Hospital.

Janice was an avid owner of a variety of birds. She owned and loved several species, including Parakeets, and Cockatiels.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Velma Benson, a brother Marlin Benson, a sister, Mary Benson and her nephew, Scot Soderling. She is survived by her sister Marie Soderling; and many nieces, and nephews.

Janice will be cremated. A private burial service of her ashes will be held June 4, 2022 at the Old Plymouth Norwegian Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove St., Mauston, WI in care of the Plymouth Church Steeple Fund.