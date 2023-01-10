TOPEKA, KS—Janice Mae Braker, age 93, born May 1, 1929, died December 31, 2022 at Health Care Resort, Topeka, KS. Services were held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church, Topeka, KS. Burial followed at Barry Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions will be designated to Heifer Project, International. Please make donations payable to Grace United Methodist Church, 2627 SW Western, Topeka, KS 66611.