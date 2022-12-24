Feb. 7, 1941—Dec. 22, 2022

BARABOO—Janice “Toots” Weinke, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home with family by her side. Janice, daughter of Nile and Linda (Wagner) Beckwith was born February 7, 1941, in Reedsburg. She was employed by Industrial Coils for 44 years until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters: Lori (Clifford) Christianson and Vicki Knoble; grandchildren: Bradley Weinke, Mindy Bockorny, Brooke Knoble, David Knoble, Ciara Knoble and Dalton Knoble; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild coming in July; her sister, Judy Hinz as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Larry Beckwith, Richard Beckwith, Joann Hinz; and an infant daughter.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.