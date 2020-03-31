Janina Czuprynko (née Piech), age 89 of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Wisconsin Dells Healthcare Center.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Eric Sternberg on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. Due to the ongoing public health restrictions, visitation prior to and the Mass itself are limited to immediate family. Interment will follow immediately after Mass at Calvary Cemetery.

Janina was born May 11, 1930, in Ostrozany, Poland to Jan and Zofia (Borowska) Piech. Life was difficult in war-time rural Poland, but the hard-working family persevered with love. On Feb. 10, 1953, Janina and Konstanty Czuprynko were married in Ostrozany, Poland. They farmed the land and during the winters, Konstanty was a locally renowned furrier and tailor, while Janina tended to the homestead and their two young sons.

Janina and Konstanty desperately desired a better life for their young family beyond the oppression present in communist Poland at that time. During an interview at the United States Embassy in Warsaw, when asked by the American Consulate why she wanted to leave Poland for the United States, Janina answered with one word: “freedom”.