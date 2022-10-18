Nov. 26, 1936—Oct. 14, 2022
RANDOLPH—Janis Isabelle Bradley, age 85 of Randolph, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Beaver Dam Health Care in Beaver Dam.
Janis was born on November 26, 1936, in Janesville, WI, daughter of Clark and Mavis (Almond) Thompson. She met the love of her life, Raymond Bradley, and was united in marriage on August 15, 1964, at United Methodist Church in Randolph. Janis truly lived for others; she enjoyed helping people. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and tending to her flowerbeds. Janis was a school teacher in the area for 35 years. She taught summer school and was a tutor for many students throughout the years. Janis was a member of United Methodist Church in Randolph and taught Sunday school.
Janis is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Bradley; two sons, Eric (Gwen) Bradley and Jason (Rolanda) Bradley; three grandchildren, twin girls, Allison and Sarah Bradley and grandson Zaine Bradley; sister Jean Strandlie; brother, Claire Thompson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Richard Strandlie.
Per Janis’ wishes, no service will be held.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)