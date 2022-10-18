Janis Isabelle Bradley

Janis was born on November 26, 1936, in Janesville, WI, daughter of Clark and Mavis (Almond) Thompson. She met the love of her life, Raymond Bradley, and was united in marriage on August 15, 1964, at United Methodist Church in Randolph. Janis truly lived for others; she enjoyed helping people. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and tending to her flowerbeds. Janis was a school teacher in the area for 35 years. She taught summer school and was a tutor for many students throughout the years. Janis was a member of United Methodist Church in Randolph and taught Sunday school.