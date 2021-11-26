Janke, Robert Leo

BARABOO - Robert Leo Janke, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Oak Park Place. Robert, son of Leo and Eltha (Dewar) Janke, was born May 6, 1934, in Portage. He received an associate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Robert was a very active member of his community, serving many years on Baraboo's City Council, Kiwanis, the board of directors for Circus World Museum and Circus World Inc., and later in life, volunteering at Circus World Museum. Bob treasured time spent with his family, as well as spending time on the family farm, going on road trips, playing euchre, deer hunting in Wisconsin, and his annual hunting trip to Wyoming.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Audrey of Baraboo; children, Dennis (Lisa) Janke of Baraboo and Debra (Craig) Callewaert of Virginia Beach, Va.; and grandchildren, Justin Janke of La Crosse, Ashley Janke of Madison, Nicole Callewaert of Independence, Ky., and Lauren Callewaert of Pittsburgh, Pa. He is further survived by his brother, Terry (Alyson) Janke of Westfield; sister, Beth Hoskins of Portage; sister-in-law, Pat Heindl of Wisconsin Rapids; and cousin, Ardys Fenner of Ripon; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Larry Hoskins and Patrick Heindl; and his cousin, Donald Janke.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the BARABOO ARTS CENTER – RINGLING ROOM from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting donations to put towards a memorial. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
