Janke, Robert Leo

BARABOO - Robert Leo Janke, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Oak Park Place. Robert, son of Leo and Eltha (Dewar) Janke, was born May 6, 1934, in Portage. He received an associate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Robert was a very active member of his community, serving many years on Baraboo's City Council, Kiwanis, the board of directors for Circus World Museum and Circus World Inc., and later in life, volunteering at Circus World Museum. Bob treasured time spent with his family, as well as spending time on the family farm, going on road trips, playing euchre, deer hunting in Wisconsin, and his annual hunting trip to Wyoming.