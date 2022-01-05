Janney, Marcella L. Wagie

TOMAH - Marcella L. Wagie Janney passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at the age of 96 at Tomah Health, surrounded by family. Marcella was born on Nov. 30, 1925, in Deerfield, Wis., to Edwin and Carolyn (Walker) Bennett. Marcella married Hilton Wagie on June 3, 1942, in Sullivan, Wis., and they were blessed with three daughters: Louise, Dona and Barbara. Hilton passed away Jan. 26, 1995. Marcella married Bernard Janney on Oct. 18, 1997, in New Lisbon, Wis.

Marcella was a hard worker all her life. She began working as a nanny at the young age of 14. She was a farmer's wife, homemaker and mother, in addition to many jobs in the community. Marcella worked for Doctor Sinclair, a dentist in New Lisbon, making dentures, among other duties. She worked in the cafeteria of the New Lisbon High School and is fondly remembered by many former students. Marcella worked in a clothing store in New Lisbon and then at Mockler Jewelers in Tomah in her later years.