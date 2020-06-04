Janovitz, Christine E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Christine E. Janovitz, 64, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Christine Elizabeth was born the daughter of Paul S. and Hazel H. (Jahn) Janovitz in Beaver Dam on Dec. 29, 1955. She was a 1973 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and went on to attend Brigham Young University in Utah. Chris was a devote Mormon and kept in close contact with Elders throughout the years. When she was in her 20's, she lived in Ireland for a couple summers. Chris cherished every moment she spent with her dog, Lucky.

Chris enjoyed writing short stories and newsletters. She loved to play cards and board games, listen to music and liked horses. Christine enjoyed the pastime of watching old time shows that reminded her of happier times.

She will be missed by her brother, Kim (Sue) Janovitz of DeForest; sister, Marchelle "Shelly" Luck of Beaver Dam; nephew, Justin Luck and his son, Ethan; and very close friends, Janet Schmidt, Mary Schmidt and Pat Yagodinski. Chris is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Hiley; and close friend, James Marriott.

Private family services for Chris will be held to celebrate her life.