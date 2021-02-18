Jansen, Carlie Belinda Ann

WAUPUN - Carlie Belinda Ann Jansen, 27, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, with her family at her side.
Carlie was born Aug. 1, 1993, in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a 2011 graduate of Waupun High School and continued her education at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. On June 28, 2014, Carlie married Tyler Jansen. The couple resided in Waupun where Carlie taught art at Central Wisconsin Christian for three years. On May 26, 2019, she and Tyler received the gift of their lives as Carlie gave birth to their son, Elijah John. Carlie was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun, where she taught Sunday school.
Carlie is survived by her husband, Tyler Jansen; their son, Elijah; three sisters, Chapmin Hendricks of St. Paul, Minn., Kaylie Cerfus of Leesville, N.C., and Maress Marsh of West Allis, Wis.; grandmother, Sally Schoenborn of Nashotah, Wis.; two great-grandmothers, Elaine Follmann of Milwaukee and Carol Dvorak of Oconomowoc; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Jean Jansen of Waupun; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Leanne Huizenga of Waupun; paternal grandparents, John and Helen Jansen of Orange City, Iowa; sister-in-law, Claire Jansen; and brother-in-law, Luke Jansen.
Carlie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Mel Schoenborn.
Funeral services for Carlie Jansen will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun with Pastor John Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family requests memorials be directed to Central Wisconsin Christian or Rein In Sarcoma.
Due to COVID-19 we ask everyone to please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
The service will be livestreamed on First Christian Reformed Church's Facebook page.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
