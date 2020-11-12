Jansma, Charley

Charley was born Aug. 11, 1934, in the Netherlands, the son of Cornelius and Jessie Wierenga Jansma. In 1947 the family immigrated to the United States. On Dec. 11, 1953, he married Catherine Homan at Alto Christian Reformed Church. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area, where Charley owned and operated West Main Lumber in Waupun for 27 years. While residing in Waupun, Charley was an active member of First Reformed Church where he served on many administrative boards and committees. In 1993 they moved to Princeton and were members of Calvary Lutheran Church. In 2015 they moved back to Waupun.