Jansma, Louis "Louie"

Louis was born Oct. 4, 1931, in the Netherlands, the son of Cornelius and Jessie Wierenga Jansma. In 1947, the family moved to the U.S. after surviving World War II. On March 6, 1953, Louis married Gladys Hopp, and they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage in another week. Louie served in the U.S. Army, for the 9th U.S. Infantry Division in Germany for two years during the Korean War. He worked at Carnation/Silgan Containers for 35+ years as a can inspector. Louis was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church, and served as a deacon, elder, and taught Sunday school. Louie enjoyed being an amateur "ham" radio operator with the call letters of K9ZPT. He was a co-founder of the Millpond RC Sailing Club and enjoyed sailing his several RC sailboats with the other members of the club. Louie especially loved his wife and family, and attended his children and grandchildren's sporting, fine arts, and school activities. Family was very important to him.