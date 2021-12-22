Janus, Elizabeth

WISCONSIN DELLS—Elizabeth Janus, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held at Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Ave., Wisconsin Dells, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Elizabeth was born July 12, 1947, in Poland, the daughter of Hendryk and Regina (Maika) Dyvowski. She married Joseph Janus in October of 1972, following a five-year courtship through the mail between Poland and the United States. In the United States they lived in Chicago, Ill., and eventually moved to Wisconsin Dells, where they owned and operated the Spring Hill Motel, Holiday Motel and Cleopatra’s Spa.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Joseph; a son, Peter (Erin) Janus and their daughter, Mikal; a daughter, Monica Janus and her daughters, Isabel and Milana; and a brother, Rafal (Asia) Dyvowski and their sons, Marcin and Michal. She was preceded in death by her parents.