March 16, 1998—March 4, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Jason K. Hepler, 24, of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 as a result of an auto accident in Wisconsin Dells. He was born March 16, 1998 in Columbus Hospital, the son of Bruce and Kathy Hepler.

Jason attended Pardeeville Schools where he grew up. He was involved in Cub Scouts as a child and enjoyed mechanical work with his dad and grandfather. Jason was married to Crystal Jackson Hepler and was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Alice Rose. She is now five years old and has the smile of her father.

He was a hard worker and a great provider for his daughter. Jason enjoyed music, mudding, 4-wheeling, hunting, and fishing. When there were gatherings, he loved to make bonfires and smores for little Alice. He always helped if called for anything. He had a heart of gold, either fixing or towing cars, or taking the time to listen, no matter what time it was.

He is survived by his daughter Alice Rose; beloved mother, Kathy Hepler; big brother, Jake (Tesha) Hepler; nieces: Becky, and Alexus; grandmothers: Beverly Hepler and Kristina Clark; uncles: Kenneth and Debi Bryant, Eric and Candace Blomquiest, and Tom and Kessia Clark; great-aunts and uncles: Fred and Jayne, Roy and Maryann, Frank and Cheryl; cousins: Ashlyn, Taryn (Ken), Sage (Eric), Brennan, Timmy, Tammy, Brian, Jammie, Dawn, Harley and Madison, Gary Wantroba, Kristy, Lee Ann, and families; and Kathy Ericksen Andersen. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce; grandfathers: Donald and Kenneth; and uncle, Brian Hepler; and Kirstie and Kendra.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Jack Way officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. God has him in his keeping, we have him in our hearts. We love you Jason.

