BEAVER DAM - Jason Pollock, 44, of Beaver Dam, passed away July 11, 2019, at his home from a continuous fight with diabetes.
A memorial service for Jason Pollock will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Dennis Overlien officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
