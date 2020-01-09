Jayne Murray, 93, Mayville

MAYVILLE - America has lost a great patriot.

Jayne Blodgett Murray of Mayville, Wis., who boasted of beating JFK in Chinese checkers passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. She was 93 years young.

Jayne Adelaide Blodgett was born Oct. 23, 1926 in Fond du Lac, Wis., the second child of William Morris Blodgett and Adelaide Blodgett (nee Docter). She was much like her mother whom she adored.

In the third grade Jayne was diagnosed with rheumatic fever and as a result was often confined to bedrest while her playmates were running and playing on bright sunny days. Others may have viewed this as unfair, but Jayne said of her childhood, "I was lucky."

Lucky, she meant, because of the books she read while cooped up in her room; books like The Bobsey Twins, Nancy Drew, Black Beauty and The Wind in the Willows. Books opened to Jayne the larger world of imagination and possibilities. She and her brother Billy, also homebound with the disease, capitalized on their plight by telling each other elaborate tales of travel and adventure. The writings of Longfellow, Tennyson, Frost and others combined with encouragement (but never pity) from her parents and civic-minded family, stirred her imagination and inspired her to a lifetime of service to her country.

At a very tender age, the die was cast.